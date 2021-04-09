Rhumbline Advisers Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of FVCBankcorp worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299 over the last 90 days. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

