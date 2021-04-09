Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,933 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Bank of Commerce worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $13.00 on Friday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

BOCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

