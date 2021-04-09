Reviewing Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Radius Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -153.08% -129.89% Radius Health -48.61% N/A -56.85%

7.7% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Radius Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Health has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and Radius Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 503.55 -$10.02 million ($0.59) -7.86 Radius Health $173.32 million 5.38 -$132.99 million ($2.89) -6.88

Anixa Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radius Health. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radius Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anixa Biosciences and Radius Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Radius Health 0 6 3 0 2.33

Radius Health has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Radius Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Health is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Radius Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with OntoChem GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome. The company has collaborations and license agreements with 3M Company; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Teijin Limited; Berlin-Chemie; Eisai Co. Ltd.; and Duke University. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

