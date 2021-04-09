Research Analysts Set Expectations for Shiseido Company, Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of SSDOY stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.38 and a beta of 0.33. Shiseido has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

