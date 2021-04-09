Research Analysts Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.89.

Shares of MKTX opened at $531.48 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $380.28 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

