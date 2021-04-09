Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently:

4/9/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Comerica's prospects look promising as revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost financials in the quarters ahead. Despite low rates, rising loans and deposits balance is expected to bolster revenues. Controlled expenses are also a tailwind for bottom-line growth. Also, backed by decent liquidity position, the company is less exposed to defaults in case of any downturn. Involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is encouraging. However, lack of diversification in loans and geographical footprint pose concerns for the company.”

3/8/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $72.00.

3/5/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CMA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,416. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

