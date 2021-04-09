Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

RPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

RPAY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 377,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $39,312,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter valued at about $28,628,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,359,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.