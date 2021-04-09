Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DRIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $19.81 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $302.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. Research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

