Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 7,003 Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Devices from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $40.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

