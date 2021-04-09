Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

