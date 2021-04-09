Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ashford were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Ashford Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 15,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $121,568.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $28,283.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,554.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,308 shares of company stock worth $438,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Ashford Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

