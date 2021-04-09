Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $491,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $191.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average is $176.05. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.40 and a 1-year high of $191.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

