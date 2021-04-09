Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 31,800 Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

SEED stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Origin Agritech Limited has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

