Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.