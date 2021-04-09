Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.93

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 10778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on REKR. Northland Securities began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.