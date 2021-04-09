Regis (NYSE:RGS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Regis stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter worth $2,668,000.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

