Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RBC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.43. 2,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,610. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

