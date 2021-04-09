Refereum Price Tops $0.0282 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $140.83 million and approximately $109,514.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00622177 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038153 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.