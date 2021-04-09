ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 17% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $219.65 million and approximately $989,071.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.48 or 1.00075171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.00462263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.22 or 0.00324251 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.31 or 0.00788054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00104902 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004213 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

