Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atmos Energy (ATO)

4/7/2021 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/29/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Atmos Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/10/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ATO traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 542,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,993. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

