Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2021 – Equity Residential had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

3/30/2021 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Equity Residential had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities.

3/24/2021 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

3/23/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2021 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/9/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 1,620,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,855. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $5,592,000. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

