Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently:

4/6/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/16/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $441.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina’s lower sequencing revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to pandemic-led business disruptions dragged down the overall top line. Pandemic-led fall in total microarray revenues is also concerning. Contraction of both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues. Yet, gradually improving business climate buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across most geographies and robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents look impressive. Recent partnerships augur well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. Strong solvency position is a plus. Illumina’s fourth-quarter results were better-than-expected. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry.”

3/8/2021 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $410.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $385.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $360.00 to $470.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Illumina stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $403.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.44 and its 200 day moving average is $369.38. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

