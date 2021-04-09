RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) PT Raised to $4.00 at B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.87.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

