RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for RCM Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCMT stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

