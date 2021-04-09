RChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 48.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $199.04 million and $2.01 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RChain has traded up 84.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00084364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.98 or 0.00621124 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038039 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

