Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 92,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.