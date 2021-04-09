Raymond James Weighs in on Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

TSE IVN opened at C$7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -379.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 14.37. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.27.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares in the company, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.