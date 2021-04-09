Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $125.87 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

