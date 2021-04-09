Raymond James Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$38.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.57.

TSE LIF opened at C$36.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$17.02 and a one year high of C$40.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

