Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $485,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $5,550,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $19,499,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,302,182 shares of company stock worth $515,660,536.

C3.ai stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.