Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 902 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

