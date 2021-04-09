Raymond James Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Market Perform

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

