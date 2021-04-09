Raymond James Boosts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TV. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.94. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$207.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

