Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.64.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$41.72 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

