Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $195,966.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 80.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,392.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.74 or 0.03542799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00385729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.92 or 0.01089036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.08 or 0.00491640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.72 or 0.00443069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00332615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00032348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003587 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,494,155,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

