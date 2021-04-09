Rapidz (RPZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $4,583.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00054244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.79 or 0.00619937 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.