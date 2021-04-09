Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Radius Health by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Radius Health by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

