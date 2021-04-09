Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

CVE:QUIS traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 344,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.75.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

