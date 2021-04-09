QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 33,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $352,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.51. 71,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,977. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30. The company has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

