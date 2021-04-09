QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti lowered shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QADA. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $77.47 on Thursday. QAD has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 484.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in QAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

