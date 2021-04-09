Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IVN. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion and a PE ratio of -379.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.46 and a twelve month high of C$8.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.31.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

