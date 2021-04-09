Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,547,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,023 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

