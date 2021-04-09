Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rexnord Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE RXN opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

