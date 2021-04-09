Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut by Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

PFG stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

