Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

NYSE RVLV opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

