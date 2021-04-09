Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Issued By Wedbush

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $3.92 on Friday. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $254.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

