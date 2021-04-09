Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YRI. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.71.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

