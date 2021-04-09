Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

SKT stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.65 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,752,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 495,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

