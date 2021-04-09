Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Boosted by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of HBM opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

