Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ES. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.24 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

